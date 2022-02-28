Swaran Ghar First Episode Review: Sangita Ghosh, Ronit Roy are here to rule the roost and how

A story of parents yearning for their three kids who hardly seem interested in them is basically the plot of Ravi Dubey- Sargun Mehta produced Swaran Ghar. Kanwaljeet and Swaran Bedi, a happy middle-aged couple set up in Chandigarh have their lives revolving around their three sons. Swaran, essayed by Sangita Ghosh is a doting mother who puts her heart on her sleeves for her sons. The dedicated mother has lent her life to the well-being of her darling sons and continues to do so. But unlike their adolescent days, her sons, now adults, pay no heed to their parents' especially their mother's emotional needs. Kanwaljeet who can clearly see through his sons' selfish motives, tries to give all his love to his wife to comfort her from the harshness of their children.

On account of their elder son Nakul's birthday, Swaran leaves no stone unturned in preparing for his birthday despite the fact that Nakul is based in the USA. Nakul, on the other hand, refuses to even acknowledge his mother's efforts let alone appreciate them. Instead, the pampered brat yells at her for ruining his million-dollar sleep.

At one instance, Swaran who knows no bounds to her selflessness, at one go, is ready to break her only FD- and monetary support for the sake of her son Rudra, who is a struggler in the entertainment industry. The episode ends with Nakul meeting with an accident leaving his mother and family in a deep state of shock.

The show's storyline is not something that viewers haven't seen earlier. Be it the small screen or silver screen, the concept of children betraying their parents and shrugging off their responsibilities towards their elders is not new. Though not exactly, the show pretty much looked loosely based on the superhit Bollywood flick Baghban.

Having said that, it is definitely a show that looks promising more for its overall picturization, acting skills, casting, dialogues, and screenplay.

Sangita Ghosh honestly looks pretty young to be essaying the role of a mother to three adult sons. It's an absolute doddle to spot even one difference between Ghosh from her yesteryear show Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand and now Swaran Ghar, for the gorgeous Bengali beauty simply hasn't aged. She continues to cast her magical spell on the audience in every single frame simply with her fine acting skills and stunning features.

Ronit Bose Roy continues to look smart and dashing like he does in every show and in every frame. Almost 3 decades in the industry and Roy is here giving every newcomer a tough competition and how.

Both Sangita and Ronit make for a fresh new on-screen pair, sure enough, to give all new TV pairs some serious competition, both as a couple and individually too. The show also stars Sandeep Sharma, Shashwat Tripathi, Rohit Chaudhary, Preet Rajput amongst others.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta surely are proving themselves as fine producers, producing some really fine content on television.

