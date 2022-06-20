Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti: 12 competitive beauties, 1 singing prince & all things glamour

Bollywood star singer Mika Singh is now set on a tough yet beautiful journey of bride hunting through an extravagant reality show titled Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti.

The reality show set in Jodhpur is put up on a large grandeur. Mika Singh, touted as the most eligible bachelor in town, through this television show will be choosing the 'queen of his life'.

Singh, throughout the tenure of the show, will be seen choosing his partner after putting 12 contestants through a series of twists and turns and then, will finally choose the best beauty who wins his heart.

The show's debut episode which went on air on June 19, saw Mika's best friends from the industry Kapil Sharma and Daler Mehndi boosting the to-be groom's morale. The show is hosted by Bollywood superstar singer Shaan who also happens to be Mika's close friend for the past twenty years.

From Bengal to Maharashtra and from Madhya Pradesh to Amritsar, gorgeous girls from every nook and corner of the country tried to impress a visibly nervous Mika in the first meet itself.

Taking the entertainment quotient a notch higher, Krishna Abhishek made the audience laugh their guts out with his hilarious stints.

Further, Mika Singh along with his elder brother and superstar Bollywood singer Daler Mehndi set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances.

This isn't the first time a Swayamvar has made its way to the TV screens. Audiences have earlier seen Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, and Ratan Rajput, who conducted their Swayamvars on television. But unfortunately, none of the relationships survived.

With Mika Singh's Swayamvar, the debut episode gave us an insight into how the show would be further conducted. With all the female contestants staying together under the same roof, getting into heated arguments, and indulging in some on-field tough games, just to win Mika's heart, totally gave us a slight feel of a Bigg Boss and a Khatron Ke Khiladi put together.

The channel's in-house celebrities Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Karan Wahi, Niyati Fatnani, Ishaan Dhawan, and Pankhuri Awasthy Rode also added more oomph to the show with their romantic dance performances.

Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti, in the debut episode has managed to keep the audience intrigued. From roping in stars like Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Shaan, Daler Mehndi, and of course, Mika Singh himself, the debut episode made for an entertaining watch.

Whether Mika finds his 'Vohti' or not only time will tell. But the show is definitely here to entertain you for the next few months!