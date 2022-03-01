Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, 1st March 2022, Written Update: Abdul searches for Pompom

In today’s episode, Beedhe tells he won’t spare Tapu. Goli, Gogi and Sonu come down with bags and Beedhe asks where are they going. Goli. Sonu tells them they’re taking certain daily necessities to give it to some kids who are in need. Sodhi tells that’s a good cause Sodhi asks him to stop questioning the kids and they leave. They reach the clubhouse and Tapu tells Beedhe came into the clubhouse and scared him as Bheede was going to go near Pompom. Goli laughs and tells this is why Beedhe doesn’t like him.

They feed Pompom and pamper him with their gifts. Sonu asks how to feed Pompom again as it’s risky. Tapu asks them to relax and tells they’ll figure it out. Goli tells now one should know the truth. Abdul comes to the clubhouse and they cover Pompom. Abdul asks why’re they acting weird and asks what’re they doing. Goli tells they were playing. Abdul tells he came in search of the cat and he starts searching. Goli distracts him by showing him a chessboard and and starts talking to him. Meanwhile, Tapu Sena hides Pompom. Abdul tells Bheede won’t spare the cat as it ruined Sakaram’s seat. He notices milk and biscuits and asks why’s this here. Gogi tells Goli got them. Abdul tells he’ll go search for the cat and Tapu Sena tells they’ll search and inform him. Abdul thanks them and leaves.

Pompom jumps on top of Abdul and Abdul runs behind the cat. Tapu holds Pompom and Abdul tells he’ll inform Bheede. Tapu asks him to not tell Bheede and Abdul tells he needs to give it to Bheede. Abdul asks why and Tapu Sena tells they don’t want to give up Pompom. Gogi tells a dog was attacking Pompom but they saved it. Abdul tells they did a good thing but tells they shouldn’t have lied to the elders.

