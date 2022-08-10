Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 10th August 2022, Written Update: Sonu and Popatlal learn about Bhide’s surpr

In today’s episode, Goli and Pinku come back to the club house and inform Sonu and Gogi that they have fulfilled their mission and Goli’s right about Bhide going to buy a car. They congratulate Sonu but she tells that it’s not possible. Goli tells he isn’t lying as they followed Sodhi and Bhide and he already bought a red car which is about 4 lakhs. Sonu gets shocked. Goli asks her what will she do if he’s right. She tells him that she’ll treat him wherever he wants and tells that if he’s wrong then he will have to fast for a week. He agrees and leaves with Pinku.

Gogi tells Sonu that Goli might be right as he would never sacrifice food. Sonu agrees and goes to her house. She asks Madhavi what would she do if Bhide bought a car to know how she’s react. Madhavi tells she would be very angry as they can’t afford a car right now as they need to fulfil other payments. Sonu thinks Madhavi won’t handle the surprise well. Bhide comes home and tells he’s happy. Madhavi asks why.

He tells its a surprise. She gets angry and tells he’s using surprise as a reason for everything. Bhide asks if he can’t be happy about it. She tells yes he can but she wants to know what the surprise is and leaves. Sonu feels bad for not telling Bhide that she knows what the surprise is. Popatlal asks Goli and Pinku if they’re done pranking their friend. They tell him that they actually followed Bhide and Sodhi and explain about the car. Popatlal gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

