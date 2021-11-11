Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 11 November 2021, Written Update: Jethalal worried about his business

In today’s episode, Tapu Sena asks Jethalal to show his balling skills. Jethalal throws his ball and Goli hits a six. Babita claps for Goli and Jethalal feels embarrassed. Taarak tells Jethalal purposely made it easy for Goli so his self-confidence doesn’t break. Goli asks Jethalal to throw again but Taarak saves him by telling everyone that he’s running late for work. Babita says bye and leaves, and so does Taarak and Jethalal. Jethalal and Taarak part ways and Taarak wonders how the self-employed people must be dealing with a lot of stress nowadays.

Jethalal goes through his files in his godown and fears his business is going down. He calls Baga, who’s facing his back to Jethalal. Baga doesn’t respond and Jethalal goes and yells in his ear. Baga tells he couldn’t hear Jethalal because he was testing the sound quality of the earphones. Jethalal tells him that there’s no point in testing as the shop should open first. Baga tells he spoke to the workers but he couldn’t understand anything and tells Jethalal even he won’t. Jethalal goes to talk to the workers but they speak in Tamil. Jethalal video calls Iyer but Babita picks up and tells him Iyer is busy. He asks Babita if she can understand Tamil and she says very little. Jethalal asks Iyer to translate but a glitch happens in the video call and Iyer says he’ll call back later.

A customer comes and tells he wants to buy a TV. Baga shows the catalogue and says he can choose by seeing the photo as the shop is closed for renovation. The customer tells he cannot buy a TV looking at a photo. Jethalal wonders how his business will run and calls Taarak and tells the contractor isn’t picking up the phone and Taarak tells they’ll talk over this in the night.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.