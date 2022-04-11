Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 11th April 2022, Written Update: Bapuji reveals the truth

In today’s episode, Popatlal asks Sodhi why did he have to make Jethalal drink alcohol. Sodhi relies that’s the best way to boost Jethalal’s confidence. Jethalal acts drunk in his house and Taarak helps him. The rest of the men downstairs see Bapuji arriving to the compound with his friends and panic. Popatlal tells everyone that they’re the same friends Bapuji was partying with. Bapuji comes and introduces his friends to everyone. Hemraj tells he has heard only good things about them all. Bapuji gives them a pamphlet that says “say no to alcohol” and they all get shocked.

Sodhi thinks Bapuji needs this the most. Bapuji tells it’s of a rehab clinic that helps in cutting down alcohol and everyone get shocked and wonder why Bapuji is giving it to them when he was the one who was partying. Bapuji tells he’ll go meet Jethalal to tell him that he’s been working in this organisation from few days. Everyone worry and then Bapuji tells his friends that he had to take one of the bottle home after the fight in the hotel and tells them he hid it behind the bushes. He doesn’t find it and wonders where it went.

He goes on top and the rest of them stop him by asking him and his friends to tell more about the organisation. Popatlal calls and informs Taarak and they take them to Bheede’s house to eat. But Bapuji yells at them and tells he needs to inform Jethalal first. Anjali calls Taarak and informs him that her friends Seema and Bhavesh are coming home. Bheede gets a text from Taarak saying he went home and they all rush on top.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

