Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 11th August 2022, Written Update: Popatlal spreads Bhide’s surprise

In today’s episode, Iyer comes outside Popatlal’s house and yells his name. Popatlal doesn’t answer and he wonders if Popatlal left his door open and left. Jethalal comes and asks Iyer what is he doing here and asks if he forgot where he stays. Iyer asks him how’s it possible. Jethalal tells it might be possible. Haathi also comes and gets surprised seeing them all. Popatlal comes and welcomes them in and tells that he has called them all here to tell something important. He tells that they won’t believe whatever he tells. They ask him what happened.

He tells them that Bhide is going to buy a car and even Sodhi is supporting it but he didn’t even tell them and that’s why he didn’t call them both because they betrayed them. They get shocked. Popatlal calls Goli and Pinku to his house. They come and explain what they discovered when they followed Bhide and Sodhi till the car showroom. Jethalal exclaims that Bhide came to his shop to get his phone repaired and when he asked him to buy a new phone he refused but now he’s buying a new car. Haathi tells he can’t believe this. Iyer tells this came as a shocker to him. They all discuss how they’re shocked.

Then, Jethalal goes home and tells Bapuji that he’s going to tell something to him but he won’t even believe it even though it’s the truth. Bapuji asks what is it. Jethalal tells him that Bhide is buying a new car. Bapuji tells this isn’t possible. Jethalal tells him that he had told him he won’t believe. Bapuji exclaims if it’s the truth and tells he should congratulate Bhide. Jethalal stops him and tells how it’s supposed to be a surprise.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

