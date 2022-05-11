Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 11th May 2022, Written Update: Popatlal gets a proposal

In today’s episode, Jethalal goes to his balcony and prays as usual and sees Babita walking in the compound. He thinks even God wants him to start his day by looking at Babita. He opens his eye and doesn’t see Babita in the compound so he tells her name. Babita comes out from her wing and asks what happened. He tells that he got scared after not spotting her. She tells him that she can’t understand what he’s saying. He tells her it’s nothing and asks her if she went jogging.

She says yes and he asks her to come have breakfast and she tends that she doesn’t eat such a heavy breakfast like him. He asks her what else should he eat and she suggests him a food plan and tries to leave but Jethalal stops her and tells that the morning is different. Iyer comes and asks why and Jethalal asks him to close his eyes and listen closely. Iyer tells he can’t hear anything and Jethalal tells there are birds chirping. Iyer tens birds chirp everyday only he’s listening today and leaves with Babita. They bump into Popatlal and Babita invites him for breakfast. They eat breakfast and Popatlal compliments the sandwich.

Popatlal gets a call from a marriage bureau telling him that some family liked his profile. Popatlal gets happy. The lady tells that he should stop drinking in order for them to move ahead with the girl Prateeksha. Everyone gets shocked and Popatlal tells that’s fake news and yells at her for spreading such rumours and defaming him. She apologises and tells she’ll rectify her mistake and sends him Prateeksha’s profile. He reads and tells that he wants to go ahead and meet her and gets happy.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

