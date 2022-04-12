Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 12th April 2022, Written Update: Drunk Jethalal faces Bapuji

In today’s episode, Bheede enters the washroom and informs Jethalal that Taarak had to leave. Jethalal gets up and yells Hemraj’s name and tells he wants to confront him and Bheede tells Bapuji isn’t a drunkard but Jethalal yells “Bapuji” and Bheede worries and asks him not to yell. Jethalal hallucinates talking to Bapuji and confronting him. Bheede tells him that he’s dreaming as they’re in the bathroom.

At the hall, everyone sit and laugh. Hemraj asks where’s Jethalal and Bapuji tells he’ll call. Sodhi tells he’ll only call and acts like he’s calling and tells he isn’t picking up. Popatlal asks Bapuji to prepare tea as it’s been so long since they’ve had his tea. Hemraj also asks him to prepare and Bapuji agrees but rushes to his washroom as he wants to use the washroom. Everyone panics and Bapuji knocks on the washroom after finding it locked. Jethalal yells from there and Bheede closes his mouth. Bapuji asks them ehh we they in the bathroom and Bheede tells they’re fixing the tap and asks him to go to Jethalal’s room.

After using the loo, Bapuji asks Popatlal why did he lie about Jethalal being in Taarak’s house. Bapuji finds the socio bottle on the table and gets furious. Jethalal escapes from the bathroom and comes to the hall and everyone get shocked seeing Jethalal’s drunk state. Jethalal asks Bapuji why’s he not sanskaari anymore and tells he felt bad after seeing him party. Bapuji yells at Gokuldham’s men for lying to him and asks them to get Jethalal sober.

