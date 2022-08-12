Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 12th August 2022, Written Update: Bhide waits for his car

In today’s episode, Jethalal calls Bhaaga. They ask Jethalal if something happened. He tells that nothing happened but Bhide is buying a car and it will be delivered at 11am so he wants to gift him a car charger and a phone stand. Bhaaga agrees to come to the society with the gift by 10am. Sonu wonders if she should be happy for Bhide’s surprise or be worried about how Madhavi will react. Bhide thinks about the surprise and sleeps. Madhavi wonders what the surprise might be.

The next day, Bapuji, Iyer, Haathi and Tapu Sena meet in club house and discuss what to do for Independence Day. Bapuji asks Tapu Sena if they’re ready to help in host the flag in everyone’s house. Tapu Sena excitedly say yes. Madhavi asks Bhide what the surprise might be because she didn’t even sleep. Sonu tells even she couldn’t sleep. Bhide tells he was happy and that’s why he didn’t even sleep. Bhide asks her to prepare good food and leaves. Madhavi tells Sonu that she has an idea to find out what the surprise is and leaves. Sonu prays that nothing should happen to Bhide: happiness but Madhavi is not happy about a car coming home. She prays that they don’t face any differences.

Bhide goes and meets Sodhi to confirm about the car’s delivery. He goes to the temple and prays. He meets Iyer on the way and asks who is the gift for. Iyer tells it’s for his friend. Popatlal leaves hastily and Bhide asks what happened. Popatlal tells he’s going to the bank. Later, Haathi asks Bhide for sweets. Bhide asks why and wonders if they know the truth. Haathi tells he dreamt of Bhide giving him sweets. Jethalal tells Bhide that he saw in his horoscope that it’s a good day for him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

