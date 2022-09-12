Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 12th September 2022, Written Update: Anjali cries during the celebration

In today’s episode, Rita reporter comes to Gokuldham Society and goes live to show the Ganesha festival’s celebration. She asks everyone one by one what they feel about God and the festival. Bhide talks about how his faith in God made him reach Mumbai with his dreams. Bapuji tells that they don’t even need to ask God anything because if they have faith and love towards them then its more than enough as God will himself shower his blessings upon them. Rita agrees with him.

Iyer and Babita talk about how faith in religion and science go hand in hand. She then asks Tapu Sena about how they felt and they tell her that they felt really good decorating the society and the altar for Lord Ganesha. Goli tells it's nice to eat sweets during the festival. Popatlal comes and asks Rita why he didn’t ask him. He starts talking and Rita gets irritated. Later, Bhide tells that he didn’t plan any Rangaram program as he thought Tapu Sena would have arranged something. They tell no and everyone gets angry at Bhide. Bhide tells he was just joking.