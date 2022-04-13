Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 13th April 2022, Written Update: Jethalal learns the truth

In today’s episode, Bapuji yells to get Jethalal sober. Haathi reminds Bapuji of an old incident where Bhaaga was drunk and the hotel manager gave a pill that made him sober instantly. Haathi tells he enquired the manager about the name of the pill so he has it with him. Bapuji agrees and Haathi asks everyone to come with him so they can try the pill on Jethalal as well. Bapuji yells at him and asks him to do his work by himself and tells him to bring the pill to his house. Haathi goes and brings it. He takes Jethalal to his room and gives him the pill.

Bapuji asks if Jethalal is sober yet and on the other hand Jethalal is sobering up. They both walk out of the room and Bapuji yells at Jethalal for drinking and asks why did he drink. Jethalal tells that’s exactly what he wants to ask him as well. Bapuji gets shocked and asks him what’s he talking about and asks who told him he parties. Jethalal tells Sodhi and Popatlal told him. Bapuji gets angry and yells at them both and chases them to hit them. They apologise and tell they saw Bapuji and his friends drinking.

Jethalal shows the video to Bapuji and gets sad and asks how could he do that. Bapuji laughs and tells that he’s a part of a rehab NGO that helps people who are addicted to alcohol. He tells that they go there and act as if they’re drinking but they just drink some other juice or soda and tells everyone that they act like they’re drunk and talk about how sad their lives are because of drinking so other people get motivated to stop drinking and seek help. Jethalal gets shocked and Sodhi asks Bapuji why wasn’t he walking straight when he reached home then. Bapuji tells it’s because his chappal broke.

