Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 13th July 2022, Written Update: Popatlal takes his jewellery from the locker

In today’s episode, Madhavi, Anjali, Komal and Babita talk and have fun while buying vegetables from Sunita. They get shocked hearing the rates of the vegetables and ask Sunita why’s she selling the vegetables at such a high a high rate. She tells that she is selling at a high rate because the prices have hiked. They agree and Popatlal comes and takes his bag of vegetables. He gets a call from his bank manager saying that they’re closing the branch soon so he should come and take the jewelleries from the locker today itself. He asks if he can get more time. The manager tells him that he had told him three months ago only to come and take as today is the last day.

Popatlal tells he didn’t realise and tells him he’ll come. He asks Madhavi if Bheede isn’t at home. She tells no. He wonders how will he get the jewellery back safely. He asks Sunita for more vegetables and buys them and goes. At the bank, Popatlal asks the Manager if they can shift his locker to the other branch. He tells that it’s not possible as all the lockers are filled and he’s late. The manager calls his assistant and he takes Popatlal to the locker room.

Popatlal keeps the jewellery box in the vegetable bag and thinks that everyone will assume that they’re just vegetables. He goes out and feels like everyone his eyeing him. A man runs with a knife towards him and he gets scared. The man asks the stall vendor to sharpen his knife and Popatlal feels relieved thinking that man wasn’t behind him. Popatlal goes back to Gokuldham Society and then puts away the jewelleries in his cupboard and locks them. He calls Jethalal and asks him if he can arrange a locker.

