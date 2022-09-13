Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 13th September 2022, Written Update: Taarak surprises Anjali
In the previous episode, Anjali cried and told she won’t take part in the programme.
In today’s episode, The ladies try to pacify Anjali but she stays adamant on not going out and participating in the programme and celebrating the festival. The men and Tapu Sena pray in front of the idol and hear drums and band. They wonder who is coming to the society. The truck comes to the society and tells Bhide that Tarak has sent a gift for Anjali. Everyone gets surprised. The ladies try again but Anjali tells she won’t participate in Rangaram as she’ll miss Taarak even more. Tapu Sena come and tell Anjali that Taarak has sent her a gift. She tells she isn’t interested but Tapu Sena convince her to come.
They get shocked seeing the big gift and everyone discuss what the gift might be. Anjali opens the drape and sees a card stuck on the gift. She takes the card and tells she doesn’t want to read it as he might be thinking that it’s easy to convince her with a gift. They convince her to read the card. She reads the card and gets emotional. Bapuji tells that Taarak loves her a lot and asks her to forgive him and accept his apology and gift. Anjali agrees and goes towards the truck to open the gift. She opens the ribbon of the box and heart shaped helium balloons fly out of the box.
Everyone gets shocked seeing the box empty. Anjali exclaims if Taarak thinks this is funny. Popatlal gets angry and asks how can he send an empty box as a gift. Anjali starts to walk away but stops after hearing someone talk to Lord Ganesha and sing praises for the God. Anjali gets surprised seeing (new) Taarak. Everyone gets happy. Later, Asit Kumar Modi asks everyone to love and respect the new Taarak Mehta.
This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.
Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 12th September 2022, Written Update: Anjali cries during the celebration