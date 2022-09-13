Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 13th September 2022, Written Update: Taarak surprises Anjali

In today’s episode, The ladies try to pacify Anjali but she stays adamant on not going out and participating in the programme and celebrating the festival. The men and Tapu Sena pray in front of the idol and hear drums and band. They wonder who is coming to the society. The truck comes to the society and tells Bhide that Tarak has sent a gift for Anjali. Everyone gets surprised. The ladies try again but Anjali tells she won’t participate in Rangaram as she’ll miss Taarak even more. Tapu Sena come and tell Anjali that Taarak has sent her a gift. She tells she isn’t interested but Tapu Sena convince her to come.

They get shocked seeing the big gift and everyone discuss what the gift might be. Anjali opens the drape and sees a card stuck on the gift. She takes the card and tells she doesn’t want to read it as he might be thinking that it’s easy to convince her with a gift. They convince her to read the card. She reads the card and gets emotional. Bapuji tells that Taarak loves her a lot and asks her to forgive him and accept his apology and gift. Anjali agrees and goes towards the truck to open the gift. She opens the ribbon of the box and heart shaped helium balloons fly out of the box.