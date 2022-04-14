Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 14th April 2022, Written Update: Bapuji clears the confusion

In today’s episode, Bapuji recalls how he and his friends help a person to seek help by cutting down on alcohol. Bapuji tells he doesn’t like lying to Jethalal as he cares so much about him and tells he will the truth to him when he returns back from Pune. Hemraj agrees and then they get up to talk to another person but the light goes off and there’s a lot of commotion. He tells his chappal broke then when so many people rushed and ran together and spilled alcohol on him. Jethalal tells that’s why his shirt was smelling of alcohol. Iyer asks Bapuji why did he hide his alcohol bottle.

Bapuji tells he bought the real alcohol bottle by mistake and wanted to hide it as he didn’t want it to get into anyone’s hands. Sodhi asks him why did he fall sick then. Bapuji tells he got sick because of eating all the junk food in the hotel. Bapuji asks everyone if their confusion is cleared and Jethalal apologises to Bapuji and terry’s him that he even fought with Sodhi regarding this. Rest of them also apologise for even thinking such a thing about him. Bapuji tells even he would’ve thought the same if he was in their position. Bapuji asks him why did he drink.

Jethalal tells he saw the video and felt very sad and wanted to know why his own father started thinking and tells Sodhi suggested him to drink a few sips of alcohol to gain courage and make Bapuji feel guilty. Bapuji tells it’s fine and asks him to never drink again. Sodhi apologizes and tells he should’ve confronted him to avoid such a drama. Later, Sodhi calls Manjeet and asks him if he wants to party. Roshan comes in and surprises him and then even Gogi comes and they all decide to have Punjabi food together and enjoy.

