Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 14th July 2022, Written Update: Popatlal searches for a locker

In today’s episode, Jethalal calls one of the bank manager and asks if a locker is available for one of his friends. The manager tells that they don’t have any free lockers available right now but they’ll revert back soon. Jethalal tells Bapuji that he’s going to go drink soda with his friends and goes down. He goes down and meets Anjali, Madhavi and Komal. They greet him and he asks Anjali if Taarak won’t come to drink soda with them since it’s been so long. Goli flings the shuttle towards Jethalal and he asks him to watch around and play as someone might get hurt.

Anjali tells that Taarak’s company has got a new manager and ever since then, Taarak’s timings aren’t fixed as he overworks himself. Jethalal gets disappointed and takes his leave. As he’s walking he meets Babita and they both start talking.The shuttle falls on Jethalal again and Sodhi tells that he didn’t do it intentionally. Babita tells she will go and sit with the ladies and Jethalal also leaves. Sodhi also joins him and they go to Abdul’s shop. They wonder where’s Popatlal. Jethalal calls Popatlal and asks him why isn’t he coming to drink soda with them. He tells that he’ll come.

The rest of them drink soda. Popatlal comes and Iyer cracks a joke and Popatlal asks him not to make any jokes as he isn’t in the mood to listen to him. He explains his locker problem to everyone. Haathi tells its hard to find a locker but then everyone assure him that they’ll help him arrange a locker so he can keep his jewelleries safe.

