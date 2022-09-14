Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 14th September 2022, Written Update: Taarak showers Anjali with gifts

In today’s episode, Anjali runs towards Taarak emotionally and hugs him. Everyone comes rushing towards him and Sodhi carries him and the band starts playing the drums. Anjali tells that Taarak always makes her wait for him. Popatlal tells him that everyone was missing him a lot. Tapu Sena tells that even they missed him a lot. Taarak tells he missed them all and feels bad that he couldn’t spend a lot of time as his boss is really strict. Iyer tells he understands how bosses can be. Taarak asks where’s Jethalal and Bapuji tells that he has gone to America and tells why he went as well. Taarak gets surprised.

Anjali tells him that they should do the aarti together now. He agrees and they do the aarti together. Babita tells that Anjali didn’t want to participate in Rangaram. Madhavi tells that she won’t participate now as well. They tease her and Anjali tells that now she will participate. Bhide tells that the programme will be really good this year. They ask him why and tell him not to tell it’s a surprise. Bhide tells that there will be a lot of questions and if they won’t be able to answer them it won’t be good. Popatlal asks him what will the questions be.