Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 15th April 2022, Written Update: Jethalal misrepresents a situation

In today’s episode, Sonu sneaks into the josie while Bheede is correcting the papers and surprises him and he gets happy and hugs her. She gives him chikki. Goli comes home and brings 2 big carton boxes of chikkis and Hathi and Komal get happy. Later, Bheede gets irritated after seeing a students’s indirect answers saying workers built the Taj Mahal, etc. He gets angry and calls Rohan’s dad to complaint about him. Rohan apologises and tells he will study properly from hereon. Bheede agrees and cuts the call and thinks he’ll go drink soda with his friends.

Madhavi comes and tells Bheede they should shift to a 3BHK because his old and ancient items are occupying a lot of space in the house. Bheede asks her to stop being sarcastic and tells he’ll come back from drinking soda with his friends and clean the items. Jethalal comes down and meets Taarak and tells something big happened to him today. Bheede comes and asks what happened. Jethalal tells he’ll tell it to everyone at once in Abdul’s shop. They go and then Jethalal starts telling him his story. He tells he went to his godown and then found 2 men putting items into their bags. He hides and thinks how could Bhaaga leave the godown alone and go elsewhere. He overhears those men talk about how they got such nice items after a long time.

He runs out and pulls the shutter down and closes the godown. Chalu Pandey tells Shinde that the Commissioner wants him to solve cases. Shinde tells Gokuldham Society members call them and then solve the case themselves. Jethalal calls Chalu Pandey and informs about two men trying to rob his godown. Pandey ji asks him to wait until he comes. Bhaaga comes and Jethalal yells at him. Bhaaga tells that it’s Kamlesh and his assistant who’re taking the waste items. Jethalal gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

