Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 15th August 2022, Written Update: Bhide’s car arrives

In today’s episode, Bhide comes home and Madhavi prepares poha and then feeds him. She asks him what’s the surprise. Bhide tells he won’t tell and she will only get to know at 11am. Iyer calls his boss and tells that he’ll come a little later. Babita asks why. He tells that there’s going to be a huge amount of happiness at 11am. Roshan asks Sodhi if he won’t go the garage. Sodhi tells he’ll leave a little later as there’s a surprise at 11am. Roshan insists him to tell. He asks her to wait. Hathi brings sweets to his house. Komal asks him why didn’t he have the sweets. He asks her to wait until the surprise. She questions him about it. He asks her to wait.

In the clubhouse, Tapu Sena celebrate the happiness of a new car. Sonu is in a dilemma. They ask her why’s she worried. Sonu tells she’s stressed about how Madhavi might react. They assure her that everything will be fine. Bhide gets ready and calls Sodhi to go down as the car might arrive anytime soon. All the Gokuldham Society members assemble down. Tapu Sena get the dhol and start dancing. Everyone gets happy but Bhide and Sodhi are confused. The car arrives and Bhide wonders why everyone come down.

Bhide goes to tell something but everyone keeps interrupting him by congratulating him for his new car. Madhavi gets shocked and Sonu tells her that everyone’s celebrating the surprise so she shouldn’t react now. Babita tells Bhide that he should stop talking and take Sonu and Madhavi for a ride. Bhide tells that this isn’t his car. They ask him to stop joking. He yells that this isn’t his car and they get shocked.

