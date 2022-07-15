Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 15th July 2022, Written Update: Bapuji gets angry at Jethalal

In today’s episode, Jethalal comes home and finds Bapuji angry at him. He asks him what happened and Bapuji angrily tells him that he again forgot to keep the keys back at the key holder. Jethalal apologises and goes to put the key back but then realised that he doesn’t have it with him and gets worried. Bapuji asks him to go and check if he left it at the door only. Jethalal goes and sees it there and thinks Bapuji will scold him more.

He comes in and Bapuji yells at him to be more careful and ask him why’s he being so careless. Jethalal apologises and keeps the keys at its place and goes to sleep. Popatlal dreams about his jewellery getting swollen and wakes up. He goes and takes the box and sleeps with it. Next morning, Popatlal’s boss calls him and tells him that he needs to go to Nasik to cover an event and might have to stay for 2 days. He tells that he can’t go there as he has a personal emergency to take care of and thinks that he needs to find a locker and then get out of the house.

He worries about where to keep the jewellery box and thinks of keeping it in one of his friend’s place. He thinks who is a better option and comes to a conclusion that Bheede is the best person as he’s responsible enough to take care of his gold.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

