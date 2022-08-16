Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 16th August 2022, Written Update: Sodhi plans to party in Roshan’s absence

In today’s episode, Sodhi, Roshan and Gogi sit to eat dinner. Roshan asks Sodhi if he remembers what is the next day. He asks her how can he forget as it’s Navroz. She gets excited and Gogi asks what’re the plans. Roshan tells that she was thinking of going out. Sodhi tells that he will take a holiday. Roshan tells that she was thinking they could all go to her native. Gogi gets excited. Sodhi tells that he can’t come as there’s a lot of work in the garage. Gogi tells that he just told he will take a holiday. Sodhi tells that he can take a holiday for one day but not for more than that.

Roshan asks Gogi to go to the room. Gogi thinks Sodhi will get grilled now and leaves. Roshan asks him if he wants to stay back to party with his friends. He tells no. She tells him to not go out to party. He agrees. She gets happy. She goes to meet the ladies at the club house and tells them that she’s going to her native to celebrate Navroze at Udvada. They get excited for her and ask her why’s she worried. She tells she’s worried Sodhi might start partying. They assure her that nothing will happen and ask her to go enjoy with her parents. She thinks Sodhi will not deceive her.

Sodhi on the other hand thinks that he can party at his house as he told Roshan that he won’t go out to party but he can surely bring the party home. Later, Roshan goes to Anjali’s house and Sodhi calls all his friends to the house. They ask him what happened. Sodhi tells they can party at his house as Anjali is going to go out of town. They get surprised and excited.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

