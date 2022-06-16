Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 16th June 2022, Written Update: Bapuji goes missing

In today’s episode, Beedhe gets ready for inauguration. Madhavi compliments him and says it feels like it's their shop's inauguration and not Jethalal's. Bheede tells that they’ll also have a shop one day. Madhvi gives idea for the name to be as "athmaram achar papad". Beedhe says no one keeps the shop's name of a delivery boy and suggests the name as "madhvi's achar and papad". He says he'll also come and sit in the shop so that they can eat lunch together and gossip about everything. She asks him who will take care of tuition and the society.

Later, everyone meets down and complain about their wives taking more time to get ready. Popatlal comes down and tells that if he had a wife he would’ve let them get ready peacefully, without asking them to hasten. Haathi tells that whoever will marry Popatlal will be lucky. Abdul comes with a bouquet and Popatlal gets shocked hearing that the bouquet is ₹3,500. Sodhi tells it doesn’t matter as it’s from everyone’s side. Popatlal tells that his monthly ration also doesn’t come upto that much. Jethalal, Sundar and Bhaaga discuss about the arrangements in the godown.

Bhaaga talks about the seating arrangement. Jethalal asks about the pandit. Bhaaga tells that he’s in the shop, doing something. Gokuldham Society members come to his godown and greet him. Jethalal gets happy and apologises and tells that he might not be able to tend to them as he will be busy with the pooja. They all wonder where’s Bapuji and even Bapuji’s friends arrive. They worry for Bapuji as he hasn’t arrived yet. Bheede and Sodhi go in Sakaram to find Bapuji.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: TMKOC, 15th June 2022, Written Update: Daya’s message to Jethalal