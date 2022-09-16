Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 16th September 2022, Written Update: Sugandha Mishra hosts Rangarang

In today’s episode, Bhide goes to the stage and tries to welcome everyone but Sodhi starts clapping and everyone claps. Bhide tells that this Rangarang programme will be cancelled and eve gone gets shocked and asks why. Bapuji asks if he’s joking. Bhide tells that he didn’t even complete the sentence and Sodhi started clapping. Popatlal asks him not to feel bad and he tells that he’s offended. Taarak tells not to cancel the programme because it is the light of the society. Bhide calls Goli on the stage to come and reveal the special guest.

Goli tells that the special guest is a well known person and she will also be hosting the show. Popatlal gets happy knowing it a girl. Bhide tells that the special guest has an experience with so many film stars. Goli calls the special guest. Sugandha Mishra comes and everyone gets happy looking at her. She welcomes everyone and praises Gokuldham Society. Everyone laughs at her humour. She tells a shayari for them. Popatlal starts asking her what does she think of him. She tells she will talk to her husband and he gets quiet. She tells she will help find a girl.

She sings a bhajan and everyone gets mesmerised by her voice. She tells the rules of the programme in her own way. She tells them to put their phones in the basket. Everyone puts their phone away. She tells that the screen will have a picture based on the history, culture, tradition, religions of India and there will be two questions regarding that. Bhide tells if they don’t know the answer then they’ll be punished. Everyone gets excited.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

