Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 17th August 2022, Written Update: Sodhi and his family celebrate Nawroz

In today’s episode, Madhavi, Roshan, Komal, and Babita wait for Anjali to come. She comes with a tray of juices. They get shocked and ask if it’s one of her diet experiments. She tells it isn’t as this is ‘TMKOC Juice’. They drink it and tell her that it’s really good. Roshan tells she’s worried Sodhi might party in her absence while the rest assure her that he won’t do anything like that. They celebrate Nawroz and Komal tells that it’s good Roshan is celebrating with her parents. On the other hand, Babita tells that the women become more suspicious even when one of the houses gets free.

Bhide tells it is risky to party because if Madhavi found out then she will not spare him. The rest also tell that it’s scary and risky. Sodhi asks them to be strong but Iyer tells that it’s better if they cancel the party. The next day, Sonu wishes Bhide a Happy Nawroz. Madhavi tells she made Kheer for the festival. Bhide goes down and wishes everyone a Happy Nawroz on the board. He tells that it’s very special how different cultures have different new years and how they celebrate every festival together.

Sodhi gets a call from his in-laws and he wishes them a Happy Nawroz. Roshan comes dressed and he tells her that she’s looking beautiful. Roshan wishes her parents. Sodhi takes her to the hall and she gets surprised to see Gogi with flowers and a decorated table with traditional dishes. Tapu Sena comes home with a cake and wishes her for the festival. They have breakfast together. Later, Sodhi calls his friends for the party.

