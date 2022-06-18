Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 17th June 2022, Written Update: Bhide and Sodhi search for Bapuji

In today’s episode, Bheede and Sodhi tell that they’ll go search for Bapuji in the temple and leave in Sakaram. Sodhi drives rashly and Bheede asks him to slow down or he will ride the bike. Sodhi tells that there’s no time to slow down s as they need to find Bapuji and accelerates. They reach the temple and Bheede goes inside the temple to find Bapuji and Sodhi searches around the temple. On the other hand, everyone else wonder why they didn’t receive a call from Sodhi or Bheede yet. Komal asks Jethalal if his phone isn’t on silent and he tells no.

Jethalal receives a call and he sees that it’s Popatlal’s call and asks him why’s he calling him. Popatlal tells that he wanted to make sure his phone was in ringer. Jethalal asks him if he doesn’t believe him and tells that Bheede would’ve called anyone else if he didn’t pick up. He asks Popatlal to call on everyone’s phone so he can check if their phone is on silent or no. Popatlal calls Bheede and asks him if he found but Bheede interrupts and tells that someone took it and went. Jethalal gets scared and asks if someone kidnapped Bapuji. Bheede tells that he was talking about his shoes as he left it outside the temple but now it’s gone.

Jethalal gets angry and Madhavi asks if he found Bapuji. Bheede tells they couldn’t find him but they’ll search the area as well. Sodhi comes and asks Bheede if he saw Bapuji but he replies that he didn’t. Sodhi calls Jethalal and asks which colour kurta was Bapuji wearing so they can ask around and see if anyone saw him. Jethalal tells yellow kurta and they both start asking people and search for Bapuji. Later, Jethalal tells that even Sodhi and Bheede couldn’t find Bapuji so it’s better to report it to Chalu Pandey.

