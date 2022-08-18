Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 18th August 2022, Written Update: Sodhi caught drinking

In today’s episode, Madhavi asks Bhide if he wants to drink coffee. He tells her that he feels like drinking something else. She wonders if he means alcohol. He tells that he wants to drink kahwa. She tells him that she knows he wants to party with Sodhi. He tells her that’s not true and also tells her he will with her the whole day. Babita tells Iyer that he can party with Sodhi at his house since he’s alone. Iyer gets surprised and asks if she’s serious. She tells yes and asks him if they have a plan of partying. He tells no but he can ask them. She tells him that there’s no need to ask as she was just testing him and tells him that he won’t party at all.

Haathi tells Komal to prepare good food so they can have a feast. She thinks that it’s good that Haathi will be home. Sodhi calls his friends and asks them to be on time. The ladies and Tapu Sena send off Mrs. Roshan and Gogi to her native. She gets a call from her parents who inform her that they’re going to Delhi to celebrate Nawroz with her uncle. Roshan and Gogi return home. Roshan tells Gogi not to inform Sodhi that they’re coming back so she can see if he’s partying or not.

Roshan comes home and catches Sodhi and his friends drinking. She chases Sodhi with a hockey stick. He runs off to the clubhouse. She runs behind him and sees that the lights are off. She asks him to turn it on. The lights turn on and she gets surprised to see the decoration for Nawroz. Everyone including her parents enter. Sodhi tells this was a surprise and she gets happy.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

