Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 19th August 2022, Written Update: Roshan gets a Nawroz surprise from Sodhi

In today’s episode, Roshan gets surprised seeing everyone and asks who did this and how did they organise this surprise. Sodhi tells that she wanted to celebrate Nawroz with her entire family so he watched her to have this surprise. Roshan asks when did they arrange this. Sodhi tells that he woke up at the midnight, looked at her face and realised how happy she was, so he called her father and told him that he wants to throw a surprise party and asked him to invite all the relatives. He tells that when Roshan left in the cab, Tapu Sena and the others helped him decorate the clubhouse and when she arrived Abdul called him and told him and that’s when he and his friends acted like they were drinking but it was actually green tea. Gogi tells this is why he didn’t come to the house.

Roshan gets surprised and asks if he knew everything from the start. He tells yes. Roshan thanks everyone for making her day. Sodhi thanked the Gokuldham Society members and Tapu Sena for helping him arrange this surprise in a short span of time. They talk about freedom fighters and how culturally diverse India is. They start off with praying and then cutting the cake. Then they all dance and the singers sing in Parsi.

They all then sit to eat and after the celebration, they go back home. Later, Bhide asks Abdul if all the arrangements for Janmashtami are going well with Tapu Sena. He hears Madhavi promising someone on the call and asks her what did she promise. She tells that it’s a surprise. He insists she tells the surprise and gets adamant. Madhavi tells she won’t tell because even he didn’t tell when he bought Kaka’s car to the society. She tells she won’t tell and runs to Anjali’s house.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

