Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 19th July 2022, Written Update: Jethalal decides to keep the box with Babita

In today’s episode, Jethalal hides Babita’s broken jhumka under his chappal and Iyer asks him why’s he standing like that. So, Jethalal tells him he has gotten a cramp. Iyer pushes him and gets shocked seeing Babita’s broken jhumka under his foot. Jethalal tells that he was searching for the jhumka and didn’t realise how he stepped on it and apologises to Babita. Iyer accuses him of bringing bad luck to everyone. Babita tells it's fine and they both leave. Jethalal goes to his house and sees Bapuji coming out. Bapuji tells him that he’s going to a temple with his friends and asks Jethalal to lock the door and be responsible and leaves.

Jethalal gets a courier and Bagha calls him simultaneously. He gets irritated at Bagha and tells him he’ll call back later and cuts the call. He takes the courier and then calls back Bagha who then informs him that he couldn’t find a locker as the employees of the bank are doing a strike. Jethalal thinks of giving the jewellery box to Babita. He puts the box in a cover and puts snacks on top of it to cover the box and goes to her house.

Babita opens the door and welcomes him. He tells her that the jewellery box belongs to Popatlal and requests her to keep a watch on it until he comes back from the shop as he’s scared he might lose it or if something might happen while he’s at his shop. Babita agrees and he thanks her and leaves.

