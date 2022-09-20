Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 19th September 2022, Written Update: Everyone admires Babita’s dance
In the previous episode, Sughanda Mishra came to host the Rangarang program.
In today’s episode, Sugandha Mishra starts off the program by asking Babita first. She shows a picture of a temple and asks her to guess what it is. She guesses that it’s Vaishnodevi’s Temple. Babita tells the history of the temple. For the next picture, she is asked to guess the river that flows from Karnataka to the Bay of Bengal. Babita isn’t able to guess and runs out of time and then Iyer reveals that it’s Kaveri. Bhide tells the history of the river Kaveri and everyone gets surprised. Then, Babita gives a dance performance. Sugandha praises her by mimicking Saif Ali Khan.
Next, Madhavi answers both the questions right and gets a gift. Next, Bhide answers his first question right, where he had to guess all the four temples shown in the collage. Popatlal gets angry and tells that Bhide would’ve known the questions as he organized the program. Iyer and Sodhi tell that this is unfair. Bhide tells that Tapu Sena framed his questions and they vouch for him. Bhide answers the next question right as well and gets a gift.
Bapuji tells that India is filled with so much culture and history that there are so many things to learn and see before exploring other countries. Next, Sugandha tells that it’s time for Sodhi to answer and he gets excited and starts dancing. Abdul tells that he’s already excited to answer before even listening to the question. Everyone starts laughing.
Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 16th September 2022, Written Update: Sugandha Mishra hosts Rangarang