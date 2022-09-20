Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 19th September 2022, Written Update: Everyone admires Babita’s dance

In today’s episode, Sugandha Mishra starts off the program by asking Babita first. She shows a picture of a temple and asks her to guess what it is. She guesses that it’s Vaishnodevi’s Temple. Babita tells the history of the temple. For the next picture, she is asked to guess the river that flows from Karnataka to the Bay of Bengal. Babita isn’t able to guess and runs out of time and then Iyer reveals that it’s Kaveri. Bhide tells the history of the river Kaveri and everyone gets surprised. Then, Babita gives a dance performance. Sugandha praises her by mimicking Saif Ali Khan.

Next, Madhavi answers both the questions right and gets a gift. Next, Bhide answers his first question right, where he had to guess all the four temples shown in the collage. Popatlal gets angry and tells that Bhide would’ve known the questions as he organized the program. Iyer and Sodhi tell that this is unfair. Bhide tells that Tapu Sena framed his questions and they vouch for him. Bhide answers the next question right as well and gets a gift.