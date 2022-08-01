Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 1st August 2022, Written Update: Tapu Sena distracts Popatlal

In today’s episode, Sodhi and Jethalal approach Tapu Sena and ask them to go with Popatlal for dinner. They ask if it’s his birthday and get happy. Sodhi tells him that it’s his birthday but they want to keep him distracted. They ask him the reason and Sodhi explains what happened with Popatlal’s jewellery box and they all get shocked. Jethalal gives them money and asks them to go and keep Popatlal out until they call them and inform them because they want to call the police and if the police come while Popatlal is in the society then it’ll be a problem. They agree and go to Popatlal’s house.

He gets happy seeing them and they tell him that they want to go out for dinner. He tells them that he has already prepared dinner. They persuade him into coming and he agrees and they leave. Jethalal and Sodhi go back to Bheede’s place and Jethalal calls Chalu Pandey to file a complaint. He picks up and gets shocked to learn that gold jewelleries worth 20 lakhs have been stolen from the Gokhuldham Society. He tells them he’ll come. Popatlal asks Tapu Sena why they’re delaying to order and Goli feels bad and thinks that they have to do this to distract him.

Then they order and eat. Chalu Pandey arrives at the clubhouse with his team and asks whose house was it stolen from. They tell him that he needs to figure out whose house it was stolen from. He gets shocked and asks whose gold was it. They inform him that it’s Popatlal but he’s out having dinner. Chalu Pandey gets confused and asks what’re they saying. They explain to him how Popatlal gave the box to Bheede and how it got passed on and reached Sodhi’s house and tells him that now the box is empty. Chalu Pandey gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

