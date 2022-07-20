Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 20th July 2022, Written Update: Popatlal’s box keeps getting passed on

In today’s episode, Iyer comes and tells Babita that the project he was working on became successful so he called his entire team to treat them at a restaurant and asks her to get ready. She tells him that they can’t go out for lunch as she has to safeguard Popatlal’s jewelleries and explains to him how she got the box. He suggests her to lock it in her cupboard drawer and come. She tells that they won’t be able to enjoy the lunch party as she will be worried about the jewels especially because it isn’t theirs. They decide to give it to Anjali.

They get ready and go to Anjali’s house and explain the situation to her and ask her to take care of the box until they come back and she agrees. Later, Abdul brings the pest control to Anjali’s house and they inform her that she needs to go out of the house. She asks them to cancel it and Abdul tells her they can’t cancel it as she has already cancelled it twice. She thinks of giving the box to Komal. She goes to their house and explains how she got the box and asks them to safeguard it until she’s back from her friend’s house as she has some work. Komal and Haathi agree and she leaves.

Goli comes and tells them that he won a game through Swiggy so they’re getting free food in a restaurant nearby and asks them if they can go. They refuse him saying they need to keep an eye on the box. Sodhi comes and gives prasad to them and Goli asks Komal to ask him to take the box. Sodhi asks what happened. Komal explains everything to him. He asks her to give the box to him as he won’t go to the garage as well and asks them to go and come.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

