Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 20th June 2022, Written Update: Jethalal’s shop’s inauguration

In today’s episode, Jethalal tells Bhaaga to get sweets for everyone and he gets them. Jethalal feeds Bapuji the sweets while Pandey ji and Patil get shocked seeing Bapuji. Even rone gets shocked seeing Pandey ji in the shop and Bapuji calls Pandey ji to come have sweets. Jethalal gets scared and Bheede tells he didn’t know even Pandey ji was invited. Popatlal tells him that Jethalal had called Pandey ji telling that Bapuji is missing. Pandey ji sarcastically tells Jethalal to give the sweets as Bapuji has been found. Bapuji asks what does he mean as he was never lost.

Pandey ji tells that he only doesn’t know he went missing and yells at Jethalal for filing a fake complaint and tells he will arrest him. Jethalal tells Bapuji that he filed the complaint after not finding him in the temple. Bapuji asks him why didn’t he inform Pandey ji after he arrived at the shop. Pandey ji tells that he felt guilty for not finding Bapuji and gets angry. Jethalal tells he forgot to inform as they pandit went missing later but then they found him and then the scissors got jammed during the inauguration and apologises. Pandey ji tells that Jethalal comes up with genuine reasons so even he’s forced to let him go. Jethalal gives him sweets.

Sundar gets a box full of silver coins and tells that he got this as a return gift for everyone, specially designed by him in Ahmedabad. Jethalal thinks that Sundar will make him go on a loss. Jethalal gives it to everyone. Everyone leaves thanking Jethalal. Bapuji leaves with his friends. Sundar insists Jethalal to pay him for the silver coins and he thinks he tricked him into taking money again. Anil comes with foreign guests and congratulates Jethalal.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

