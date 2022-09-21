Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 20th September 2022, Written Update: Haathi prompts answer unintentionally

In today’s episode, Sugandha Mishra resumes the show by telling that it’s Sodhi’s chance to answer now. He starts dancing and she sings for him. He is asked to guess the Jama Masjid and he also explains the history behind it. Taarak then tells a shayari on India. Sodhi is struggling to guess the next question and Haathi prompts the answer. Sugandha tells that Sodhi and Haathi will be punished by performing together and having a face off. Sodhi and Haathi dance on ‘Muqabla’ and everyone enjoys.

Next, Sugandha tells its Popatlal’s chance. He guesses the first and second picture right. Bapuji tells that he wants to visit that place. Bhaaga explains the history of Pashupati Temple. Everyone gets surprised. Popatlal receives a gift for answering correctly. He goes on stage and asks her if she remembers her promise of searching him a bride. Next, Anjali guesses her first picture right as Sri Padhmanaswamy Temple and Iyer tells that it’s the richest temple.