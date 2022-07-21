Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 21st July 2022, Written Update: Sodhi keeps the jewellery box

In today’s episode, Sodhi asks Komal to give the box to him as he will take care of it. Komal asks Hathi what will they tell Anjali. Sodhi tells he won’t tell Anjali and Komal gives the box to him and asks him to safely take it in the bag. He agrees and takes the box and goes home. Roshan tells she is preparing his favourite rajma chawal. He goes into his room and keeps the bag on top of the cupboard behind a box. He gets a call from the garage saying that the police’s jeep isn’t getting repaired so he is wanted at the garage as the police are waiting.

Sodhi gets shocked and wonders how can he leave the house since he has the box. He goes and tells Roshan that he needs to go to the garage and asks her if she’s going out today. She tells no and he feels relieved. He tells her he’ll be back soon and leaves. Roshan comes to the balcony. Anjali and the pest control crew come out of her house and she pays and thanks them. Roshan tells Anjali to send the pest control crew to her house. They reach her house and tell her that they will inspect the house and then tell her how much it will cost her.

They inspect the house and find a bag on top of the cupboard. Roshan finds an alcohol bottle and gets angry. She goes to the balcony to throw but then comes back. The pest control crew tells her they’re done with the inspection and leave the house hastily. She goes down with the bottle and asks Abdul to throw the bottle away. Popatlal comes and Abdul asks him to keep the bottle with him. Bheede tells Madhavi he will go and get the box from Jethalal’s house. Popatlal goes to Bheede’s house and he gets shocked.

