Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 21st September 2022, Written Update: Tapu Sena’s unique dance show
In the previous episode, Haathi prompted an answer by mistake.
In today’s episode, Sugandha Mishra tells that now it’s time for Tapu Sena to answer. Tapu Sena get excited and answer their first question right and everyone gets happy. They fail to answer the next question and hence as their punishment, they are required to dance in a funny way. Everyone gets entertained and praise them for their unique dance technique. Sugandha then tells that it’s Iyer’s turn and he guesses both his answers right and Taarak tells the history of Pushkar and Lord Brahma.
Sugandha talks in Tamil to Iyer and calls him upon stage to take his gift. Iyer praises her skills and thanks her and takes the gift. Next, she tells a shayari and tells that it’s Taarak’s turn next. Everyone clap for him and he takes Bapuji’s blessings. Madhavi tells that Taarak might know the answer to everything as he reads a lot and is a knowledgeable person.
Taarak tells he will try his best. He guesses both his answers right and also gives the history for both the temples he guessed right. Sugandha tells that he answered the questions very fast and then he receives the gift. Next, Sugandha tells that it’s Abdul’s chance and everyone gets excited. Abdul answers his first question right but fails to answer his second one correctly. Sodhi gives an history about Golden Temple.
