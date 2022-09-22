Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 21st September 2022, Written Update: Tapu Sena’s unique dance show

In today’s episode, Sugandha Mishra tells that now it’s time for Tapu Sena to answer. Tapu Sena get excited and answer their first question right and everyone gets happy. They fail to answer the next question and hence as their punishment, they are required to dance in a funny way. Everyone gets entertained and praise them for their unique dance technique. Sugandha then tells that it’s Iyer’s turn and he guesses both his answers right and Taarak tells the history of Pushkar and Lord Brahma.

Sugandha talks in Tamil to Iyer and calls him upon stage to take his gift. Iyer praises her skills and thanks her and takes the gift. Next, she tells a shayari and tells that it’s Taarak’s turn next. Everyone clap for him and he takes Bapuji’s blessings. Madhavi tells that Taarak might know the answer to everything as he reads a lot and is a knowledgeable person.