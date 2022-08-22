Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 22nd August 2022, Written Update: Bhide announces rules for dahi handi

In today’s episode, Madhavi and Bhide get excited about Janmashtami and Bhide tells that’s it really blissful how their society’s name is ‘Gokuldham Society’. Tapu Sena enter and Bhide asks them if they’re ready for tomorrow. They say yea but then tell him that they forgot to order pot for dahi handi. Bhide and Madhavi get shocked and Bhide asks Gogi how did he forget. Gogi tells it slipped his mind and tells they can keep glass pot. Goli tells then they can see what is inside the pot. Gogi suggests to have metal pot. Bhide asks them what are they saying and worries about what to do.

They laugh and tell him that they were just joking. Bhide asks them not to do this and tells they he will announce something tomorrow. The next day, everyone gathers and tie the pot for dahi handi. Tapu Sena insist on the pot being higher. They talk about how because of covid and lockdown, they couldn’t have a dahi handi program. Then, everyone asks Bhide who will break the pot from their society. Bhide tells that none from their society will break the pot but instead there will be a competition between teams coming from outside and each team gets 3 chances and if they fail, the next team can try. He tells that the winner gets ₹11,001. They get excited.

Bhaaga and Nattu Kaka come with dhol and the teams and everyone gets happy. Rita comes and reports the event live. Bhide welcomes everyone and announces the prize for the winning team. Bapuji then tells that there’s a surprise for everyone. They ask what is it. He tells that he has kept a cold coin of 10g in the pot with curd and butter. He tells that it’s not exclusively for the one who breaks the pot but whoever gets the gold coin, it’s there.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

