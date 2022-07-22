Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 22nd July 2022, Written Update: Popatlal demands his box

In today’s episode, Popatlal asks Bheede why is he shocked looking at him. Bheede tells he’s not shocked but he’s rather surprised to see him return back early because he told him he will be back later in the evening. Popatlal tells his work got over soon so he came back and asks Bheede to give his box back. Bheede refuses. Madhavi tells he’s refusing to give because their guruji told them that it’s 'Rahu Kaal' now and they can’t give or take gold. Popatlal gets surprised. Bheede tells he will ask his guruji and come back. He goes aside and calls Jethalal and asks him about the box.

Jethalal thinks he can’t tell the truth that he’s given it to Babita and lies to him saying that he kept the box in the locker when he was going to his shop. Jethalal asks him to continue his drama and handle it for some time. Popatlal calls Jethalal to ask him about the locker and wonders why his call is waiting. Bheede goes and tells Popatlal that his guruji told him to give the gold later. Popatlal tells he’ll wait. Jethalal calls Popatlal and asks him why did he call. Popatlal tells he called to ask about the locker.

Jethalal tells him that the bank was at strike. Popatlal gets disappointed and tells Bheede that he will stay in his house until the guruji calls back to inform him when to give the gold. Jethalal calls Babita and asks if he can come to collect the box because Popatlal has arrived. Babita lies to him telling him to leave after she calls him as Iyer is in a meeting. She cuts the call and Iyer asks her to call Anjali and ask about the box.

