Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 22nd June 2022, Written Update: Goli breaks Jethalal’s window while playing

In today’s episode, Jethalal talks to his mama and tells him that there’s no way Bapuji forgot to invite him. Bapuji walks into the room and asks Jethalal whom did he forget to invite. Jethalal tells that he forgot to call his mama and Bapuji runs away. Jethalal tells he’ll call back and cuts the call. He asks Bapuji what happened that he ran after getting to know who he was talking to. Bapuji tells that Roopchand is the worst brother-in-law anyone could’ve ever asked as he has been a nuisance for him since he got married. Jethalal wonders if his family is cursed to have bad brother-in-laws. He asks Bapuji why didn’t he tell this earlier. Bapuji asks him what would he have done knowing this. Jethalal tells he would’ve given emotional support and would’ve understood situations better. Then, he tells he’ll go to his shop and leaves.

Tapu Sena play cricket and Goli tell he will do a sicker and show. He throws the bat by mistake and it breaks Jethalal’s house’s window. Tapu Sena get scared. Jethalal dukes with anger. Tapu Sena come to the house and apologise and ask if everyone’s fine. Jethalal yells at them and asks what type of cricket are they playing. Bheede and Abdul come and ask if everyone is safe.

Bheede yells at Goli and even Jethalal yells at him. Bapuji asks everyone to calm down and tells that Goli didn’t do it on purpose as it’s not his fault that he knew the bath would also fly and come. Jethalal asks him not to be lenient. Bapuji asks Jethalal to go to his shop. Jethalal tells he’ll clean the glass and go. Bheede tells he will clean it. Jethalal god to his shop and has a good business. He and Bhaaga miss Nattu Kaaka.

