Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 23rd August 2022, Written Update: Bapuji teaches everyone a lesson

In today’s episode, everyone dance to the dhol abd then the 1st team ‘Govinda Toli’ climb and make a tower but they fail at the first attempt. They fail at the second attempt also. Rita reports that their second attempt has also gone in vain. Nattu Kaka tells Bhaaga that if their team loses then their dignity also is gone. He asks Bhaaga to climb and break the pot and not their record. Bhaaga gets determined and climbs. He breaks the pot and everyone gets happy and rejoice. They immediately start searching for the golden coin that Bapuji told was in the pot.

Goli puts something in the pocket. Bhide asks him if he got the golden coin. Goli tells no. Komal and Haathi come and ask Goli if he got the coin. Goli shows the wrapper and tells that he was keeping the wrapper inside. Everyone continues to search and then get tired and tell Bapuji that they can’t find the gold coin. Iyer tells that maybe it got lost and they tell that now they’re also in a loss. Bapuji agrees and tells them that they won’t find the coin because he never put it inside the pot in the first place. They get shocked.

He tells that he wanted to test their devotion and saw how greedy they got that they ignored the butter and curd that is meant to be as a prasad. He tells that they should focus on the devotion a they’re celebrating the festival for Lord Krishna and not because of their own selfish reasons. They releases their mistake and apologise. Tapu Sena thanks him for helping them rectify their mistake. They all dance together.

