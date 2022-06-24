Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 23rd June 2022, Written Update: Jethalal surprises Tapu Sena

In today’s episode, Jethalal calls Goli and asks the entire Tapu Sena to the clubhouse and they wonder why did they call him there. Tapu Sena get scared if Jethalal is calling them there to yell at them all. Bheede asks them to leave before Jethalal comes. Jethalal comes and tells that he has a surprise for them. Bheede asks what. Jethalal tells its not for him, but only Tapu Sena. He asks them all to close their eyes. They close his eyes and he goes out. Bheede opens his eyes and tells Jethalal went. Tapu Sena also open their eyes.

Jethalal goes to get the cricket set and asks them why have they opened their eyes and asks them to shut their eyes. They close their eyes and he asks them to open. They get happy seeing the cricket set he bought for them. He tells them that they should play safely for their own safety. Bheede asks him why he got a cricket set even though they broke his glass. Her tells its fine and tells he has another gift. He gives them pastries and they all sit and eat together and laugh.

Later, Tape Sena decide to give him a return gift and then show up to his house and ask Bapuji where’s Jethalal. He tells them that he’s in his room. Bapuji asks Jethalal to close his room door and stay inside. Tapu Sena keep jalebi fafda, and various other dishes. Goli asks Jethalal to come out and they throw flowers on him. He gets happy and ask what. Sonu asks him to sit on the table and tell that they wanted to give him a return gift. He gets really happy.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

