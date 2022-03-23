Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 23rd March 2022, Written Update: Bapuji lies to Jethalal

In today’s episode, Bapuji’s friend Hemraj calls him and says he’s staying in Mumbai from a very long time. Bapuji gets happy and asks him why’s he informing that now. Hemraj says he didn’t have his number and their friend Suraj shared the number. Bapuji asks him to come home with Suresh. Hemraj says they should go out and do their usual thing.

Bapuji is stunned. He goes to his room and asks him if he’s mad to do all of that in their age. Hemraj replies that he’s still young and asks Bapuji to join and he agrees. Hemraj tells his plan and Bapuji says he doesn’t think it’s a good idea because if his family comes to know about this, it won’t be good. Hemraj says he’s feeling lonely as he’s alone and Bapuji echoes the same but he denies. Hemraj persuades him and Bapuji agrees. Bapuji tells Jethalal that he’s going out and asks him to eat dinner outside. Jethalal asks where’s he going and Bapuji asks him not to question him so much and leaves. Later, Jethalal asks Taarak to come eat Rajasthani thaali with him. Anjali overhears them and tells Taarak that it’s his diet day and leaves. Popatlal comes and tells he’ll prepare food for him and asks Jethalal to have dinner with him. Sodhi comes and asks if they want to party and they all refuse.

Then, Taarak asks Jethalal where’s Bapuji going and he replies that even he doesn’t know. Bapuji looks at him from the balcony and feels guilty for not telling the truth to Jethalal. Bapuji calls Hemraj and tells he’s scared if they’ll get caught. Hemraj asks him not to worry.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.