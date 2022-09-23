Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 23rd September 2022, Written Update: Taarak learns about Shraad

In today’s episode, Anjali gets angry at Taarak for eating samosas with Tapu Sena and asks him how could he do this when she tries so hard to maintain his diet. Sonu tells that it’s not his fault. Goli also agrees and tells they’re the one who got the samosas. Anjali tells he only would’ve asked you to buy. Gogi tells they only bought it because they’re meeting Taarak after a long time so they decided to do a samosa party. Sonu tells he didn’t even eat the samosa as he was scared. Taarak tells that the entire samosa is like that. Tapu Sena asks Anjali to let him have one samosa with them and she agrees.

They get happy and she tells that then they should also eat the salads of his share. They run away and Taarak eats the samosa. Anjali tells his brother had called and is asking him to do the Shraad pooja as he is stuck in America for work. He gets surprised. He takes his father’s photo and tells that he’s thankful to get this opportunity and tells how many hardships his father faced and tells that his father was right always but he is realising now. Bapuji enters and tells he’s right as fathers are always correct and asks why’s he remembering him now.