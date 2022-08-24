Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 24th August 2022, Written Update: Goli pranks Jethalal

In today’s episode, Bapuji reads the newspaper and wonders why all the news are bad. He gets really cranky as he’s hungry and calls Jethalal. Jethalal comes running and asks him what happened. Bapuji asks him why has the breakfast not yet arrived. Jethalal tells that Komal is sending the breakfast. Bapuji asks him to call Komal and ask where’s the breakfast as he’s very hungry. Jethalal calls Komal and she tells that Goli will come with the breakfast in 5 minutes. Jethalal informs Bapuji about the same and goes to do his pooja.

He sees Goli with the bag and thinks he’s arriving finally. Goli sits down and goes to open a box. Jethalal yells at him and asks him to come on top as the food is for them. Bapuji goes to the washroom. Goli comes and hesitated to give the box to Jethalal. Jethalal wonders if Goli ate the food on the way. He opens the box and gets shocked seeing one kachori and one dhokla. He asks Goli why did he even save this and asks why did he eat their food. Goli tells that his nose smelled the food and made him open the box. His eyes got lusted by the food. His mind told that it’s their food but hai heart wanted him to eat.

Jethalal looks at him angrily. Bapuji comes and asks to serve the breakfast. Jethalal tells he will go get the food. Bapuji asks him if he doesn’t want to eat Komal’s food. Goli takes another box and asks Jethalal if he won’t eat and laughs. He tells Bapuji that he pranked Jethalal. They eat breakfast together. Jethalal goes down and meets Bhide. Popatlal yells at Bhide form his balcony and tells that the water stopped. Haathi complains about the same.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

