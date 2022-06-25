Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 24th June 2022, Written Update: Jethalal agrees to help his friend Rakham

In today’s episode, Goli calls Jethalal from the compound and asks him to give him his phone. Jethalal goes to his balcony and asks him to stop being lazy and come on top and take it. He tells him he will catch it and asks him to throw it. Babita comes and greets Jethalal. He throws the phone to Gogi and starts talking to Babita. She tells him that she went to drop her friend at the airport as she’s leaving back to the UK. Jethalal tells her that if she needs any help from the UK she can ask him as he has many relatives from London. She gets surprised. He talks about a street having only Indian things and tells that it feels like they’re in India only.

Babita tells she wasn’t aware of that and gets happy. He tells her that even their families should go on a trip to the UK. Jethalal’s phone rings and Bapuji wonders who’s calling Jethalal again and again and goes to check. Bapuji comes and gives Jethalal his phone. Babita leaves. Jethalal picks up the call and greets his friend Rakham Singh. Rakham tells him that he has good news for him and that he’s buying a new house. Jethalal congratulates him. He tells him that he needs to give 5 lakhs to a party to buy the new house but the money is stuck in different places.

He asks Jethalal if he can lend him at least 2 lakhs. Jethalal asks him why’s he not asking for 5 lakhs and tells him he will transfer the entire amount to him. Rakham thanks him. Jethalal cuts the call. Bapuji tells Jethalal that he did a good job. Jethalal tells Rakham’s family also did a lot for them. Jethalal goes to his shop and tries arranging cash by asking his clients to pay by today.

