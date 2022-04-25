Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 25th April 2022, Written Update: Gokuldam Society has a musical night

In today’s episode, Tapu Sens tell that they also want to dance. Jethalal tells them that it isn’t necessary and Goli feels bad. Bapuji asks Jethalal why he’s stopping them as it’s their turn now and asks Bheede to continue playing. Bheede plays ‘Yaara Teri Yaari Ko’ and Tapu Sena dance tether and everyone compliments their friendship and dance. Then, Bheede tells everyone that he’s going to play a song without which the evening won’t be complete.

Everyone waits eagerly and he plays ‘Ae Mere Wattan Ke Logo’ and everyone gets emotional and gives a standing ovation. After the song, Bapuji tells the Tapu Sena that this song is dedicated to all the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Sino-Indian War in 1962. He tells even Jawaharlal Nehru also had cried listening to this song and complimented Lata Mangeshkar for conveying the emotions through her voice. They all thank the soldiers for their sacrifice and for constantly protecting them. Everyone thank Bheede for the amazing musical evening and Tapu Sena tell that because of this they could learn a lot about legendary songs and artists.

Then, they all eat ice cream together and then go to their houses. Sonu tells Bheede that she had an amazing time. Madhavi apologises to Bheede for almost giving away Sargam to the ragpicker. The rest of them all talk about how magical the musical night was and continue driving to the old songs. Goli and Haathi ask Komal for samosa as they lost a lot of calories because they danced. Komal tells them that they gained it all back by eating the ice cream. Haathi and Goli request her but she goes to sleep saying they won’t get anything as she’s tired.

