Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 25th July 2022, Written Update: Truth of Popatlal’s box comes out

In today’s episode, Roshan tells Sodhi that she gave the bag to Abdul. He calls Abdul but his phone is switched off. He goes to his shop and sees that his shop is closed and calls again but it’s still switched off. He goes back to the house and she asks him how did the box come into the bag. She explains to him and tells him that he didn’t tell because she would’ve freaked out after she knew that so much gold was in their house. She cries and he apologizes and tells that he should’ve told her.

Hathi calls him and they both worry. They go to Haathi’s house and Haathi and Komal thank them for safeguarding the box and ask where’s it. Sodhi tells the truth to them. They both get shocked and Anjali calls Komal. They worry and then decide to go to her house and tell the truth. They go to her house and Anjali welcomes them and asks where’s the box. Haathi apologizes and tells the truth to her. Anjali worries about what Popatlal will do when he learns the truth. Babita calls Anjali and everyone tells her that she needs to tell the truth. Anjali picks up the call and informs her that she’ll come to her house.

Sodhi calls Abdul again but it’s still switched off and they all worry. They go to Babita’s house and she gets surprised to see them all. Babita asks Anjali about the box and Iyer asks them why they are not speaking. They tell the truth and Babita and Iyer get shocked. Babita tells that Jethalal might come soon to collect the box. Iyer calls Abdul again and they wonder what will they answer Jethalal.

