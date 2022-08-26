Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 26th August 2022, Written Update: Jethalal gets selected for a conference

In today’s episode, Jethalal sits in the meeting with one of the well known company’s HR and Akash. They tell him that he is selected for the business conference that is being held in the U.S. and they congratulate him. He gets happy and Bhaaga tells that this is the surprise he wanted to give early in the morning. They tell him that he will have to leave in 3 days and tells him that they’ll take care of his accommodation. He asks them why’re they informing this late if he has to leave in 3 days. They tell him that they sent him an email. He tells that he’s not habituated to checking the emails and tells that he checks the normal messages.

Nattu Kaka tell them that it’s Jethalal’s mistake. He agrees and they leave. Nattu Kaka, Bhaaga and Jethalal dance and order burger, pizza, fries and shake and have a small party together. Jethalal calls Bapuji to inform him about the good news but Bhaaga tells him to deliver the news in person. Bapuji picks up and asks what happened. Jethalal tells that Gada Electronics got shortlisted for a conference. Bapuji gets happy and congratulates him. Jethalal tells there’s more but he’ll come home and tell. He calls Babita and tells that because she wished for him to have a nice day, his day actually got nice.

Babita asks what happened and he tells he’ll come home and tell. Later, Jethalal buys sweets and goes to his house and tells Bapuji that he has to go to America for the conference. Bapuji gets happy. Jethalal tells him also to accompany him to the U.S. but Bapuji refuses. Then, Jethalal goes to Babita’s house and gives her sweets and tells that he got the chance to attend a conference in the U.S. and she gets excited and congratulates.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 24th August 2022, Written Update: Goli pranks Jethalal