Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 26th July 2022, Written Update: A shocker for Bhide

In today’s episode, Jethalal buys a bouquet and walks toward Babita’s house thinking that he needs to give it to her as she safeguarded the box for him. He gets happy and goes to her house. She opens the door and he gives the bouquet to her and thanks her for keeping the box and asks her where’s it. He looks to his left and gets shocked seeing all of them seated there. He asks what everyone gathered here. Babita tells him that she can’t give the box back to him. He asks her why and she tells him that she had given the box to Anjali because Iyer had to throw a treat to his staff and then the box kept getting passed on until it reached Sodhi and it got lost.

Sodhi explains everything and Jethalal almost faints. He exclaims what will he tell Bhide when he calls him and asks about the box. Sodhi tells him that he needs to tell Bhide the truth. Jethalal asks them all also to accompany him. Komal tells that it’s good if all the gents go. Jethalal tells that even the ladies have to come so that Bhide doesn’t get angry and lose his temper.

They all agree and walk towards Bhide’s house. They get scared and Jethalal calls Abdul but it still comes as switched off. Bhide tells Madhavi that once Jethalal gives the jewellery box, he will feel relieved. They all come home and Bhide gets surprised seeing everyone. He asks Jethalal where’s the box and he tells him the truth. Bhide gets shocked and tells what will he answer Popatlal.

