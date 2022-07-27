Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 27th July 2022, Written Update: Abdul goes missing

In today’s episode, Bhide asks where's the jewellery box and Jethalal tells that he doesn't have it. He tells him that he gave it to Babita who then passed the box to Anjali because they had to go out. The pest control team arrived at Anjali's house. Bhide gets shocked and asks if the pest control team took it. Jethalal tells no as Anjali gave the box to Komal but then she gave it to Sodhi. Bhide asks Sodhi to give the box if he has it. Jethalal tells Sodhi to let Roshan to continue so Bhide won’t lash out at her. Roshan tells him the truth. Bhide gets shocked and faints.

He imagines Popatlal holding his collar and yelling at him. He wakes up with a shock and exclaims what will he answer Popatlal and starts worrying. They try to console him but he questions them how could they lose such a valuable box. Madhavi asks if they went to Abdul’s house and they tell no. Bhide tells they should go to his house. Babita tells if Popatlal sees them going out together he might suspect them. They decide to go one by one.

They reach Sodhi’s car and then go to Abdul house but get shocked seeing that there’s a lock on his house. They ask a guy nearby and he informs them that Abdul usually comes late. Iyer tells that sometimes Abdul even sleeps in the shop. They go back and on the way find a similar bag in a dustbin. They go and see that it’s a different bag. The women also pray at Bhide’s house. They get disappointed and pray that they find Popatlal’s box.

