Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 27th June 2022, Written Update: Jethalal wonders what to do with the cash

In today’s episode, Bapuji comes to the shop and asks Jethalal to go with him to his friend’s granddaughter’s birthday party. Jethalal agrees to accompany him as the celebration is in Bhiwandi and even Bapuji insisted on him coming. Jethalal asks Bagha to give the money to Rakham Singh as he’ll go out with Bapuji and then calls Rakham and informs him that when he comes to take the money, he won’t be available so he should take it from Bagha. Jethalal and Bapuji leave and reach the venue and wish Nishi a happy birthday.

Bagha calls Magan to the shop and informs him about how the mango carton box actually contains cash and asks him to sit with it while he attends to the customers. Bagha attends several customers and gets exhausted and wonders where is Rakham as he needs to leave by 7:30 pm since he’s going out of the station. Jethalal wonders why hasn’t Bagha called him yet informing him that he paid Rakham but then he gets Bagha's call. Jethalal asks him if he has already paid Rakham.

Bagha tells Rakham didn’t arrive yet and asks him to give him his number so that he can get in touch directly. He calls Rakham and asks him when is he coming as it’s already 8 pm and he needs to leave. Rakham tells he is not coming. Then, Bagha calls Jethalal and tells him that Rakham is not coming to get the money. Jethalal calls Sodhi and asks him if he can leave 5 lakhs in his house and collect it tomorrow. Sodhi tells him he’s in Nasik. Jethalal informs the same to Bagha and he suggests keeping the cash in one of the fridges and locking it and hiding the key in the shop itself. Jethalal agrees and Bagha does the same.

